ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

