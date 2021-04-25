ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melendy E. Lovett sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $25,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $927,801 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRN stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -549.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

