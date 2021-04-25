ProVise Management Group LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises approximately 0.8% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 22.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $482,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 10.7% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $49,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

