ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 380,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 27.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

