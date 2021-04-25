Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.