PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $163.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $165.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.75.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $33,319,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

