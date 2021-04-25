pulltherug.finance Price Down 3% Over Last Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 25th. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $96,563.44 and approximately $26.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.23 or 0.00020536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00064587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00678888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.10 or 0.08003890 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

