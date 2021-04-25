Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.15 million and the highest is $8.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.51 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNG. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,594 shares of company stock worth $30,107,701 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 458,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,826. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.94. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

