PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.78 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $13.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $15.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.91. 1,973,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,818. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

