Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to report earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Puma Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 167.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

PBYI opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

