Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.55 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

