Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

