Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

BKR stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

