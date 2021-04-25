Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Cut by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

Shares of EW stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

