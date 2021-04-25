Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Increased by Analyst

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$51.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

