QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

QAD has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect QAD to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $73.00 on Friday. QAD has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. Analysts expect that QAD will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QADA. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

