Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

