QUINADS (QUIN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $36.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 47.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a total market cap of $306,107.27 and $36.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

