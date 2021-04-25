R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

