RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

RDNT opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in RadNet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

