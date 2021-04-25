Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RRC opened at $8.83 on Friday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

