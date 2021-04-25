Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $107,786.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.85 or 0.04669959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00452206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $803.34 or 0.01547782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00480719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00404835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

