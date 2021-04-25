Raymond James Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $17.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $15.75 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.04.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

