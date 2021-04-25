Raymond James Increases Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $37.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.