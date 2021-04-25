Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.64

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.64 and last traded at $80.25, with a volume of 76893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

