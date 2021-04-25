Razor Network (RAZOR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $17.17 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,040,334 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

