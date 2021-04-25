RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.57 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One RChain coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $150.57 million and $556,407.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00062025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00093967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.09 or 0.00676827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.10 or 0.07981434 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

