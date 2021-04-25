Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.39.

RC opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $787.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

