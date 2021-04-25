Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RM. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RM opened at $38.80 on Friday. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $418.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

