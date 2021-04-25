Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.86.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE:RS opened at $157.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $159.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

