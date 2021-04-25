renDOGE Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $849,359.84 and approximately $819,266.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00269524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.95 or 0.01025423 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00023638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,776.92 or 0.99702296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.21 or 0.00631367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

