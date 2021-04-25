Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $56.25 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

