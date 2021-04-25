Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Covanta Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Covanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Covanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Covanta stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Covanta by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

