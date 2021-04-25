Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hitachi, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hitachi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. Hitachi has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

