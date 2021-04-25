Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 57 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Coherent worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $269.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $270.84.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

