Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Maximus were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $93.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

