Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.98. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,183,411 shares in the company, valued at $621,165,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,830 shares of company stock worth $86,198,901 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.