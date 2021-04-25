Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 200,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

IRDM opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

