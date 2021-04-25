Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 57 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in LHC Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at $667,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.