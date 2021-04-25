Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 53,877 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 53,877 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 467,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.13 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

