Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,899 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,602,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,048,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,834,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,644,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,954,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.90 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

