Reviewing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Conduent alerts:

This table compares Conduent and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -16.35% 11.40% 3.16% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conduent and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.47 billion 0.33 -$1.93 billion $0.62 11.03 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent.

Risk and Volatility

Conduent has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 3.52, suggesting that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Conduent and MedX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 1 1 0 2.50 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conduent presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.28%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

Conduent beats MedX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; medical management and fiscal agent care management services; and government healthcare, payment solutions, child support, and federal services. The Transportation segment offers systems and support comprising mission-critical mobility and payment solutions to government clients. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

MedX Company Profile

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.