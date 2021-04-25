Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord Sells 5,400 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$225,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,327,156.02.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$837,193.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total value of C$185,896.92.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$42.51 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$25.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$40.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

RCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.