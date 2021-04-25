Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after buying an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter.

VXF opened at $185.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $97.30 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

