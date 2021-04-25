Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $99.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.