Robert W. Baird Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $143.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $120.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

