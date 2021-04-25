Robert W. Baird Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,334.45.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Shopify by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Shopify by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

