Robert W. Baird Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $176.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of FIS opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.61. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -850.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

