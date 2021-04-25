Robert W. Baird Trims Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price to $30.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $583,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

