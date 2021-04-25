Rockland Trust Co. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.79. 3,908,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

